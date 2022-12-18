U.K. Jalali presided over the final football match of Advocates

Agencies

Jammu, Dec 18: Today on 18th of December final match of football tournament of advocates organized by Jammu and Kashmir

High Court Bar Association took place which was presided by Senior Advocate and Former Advocate General Sh. U. K. Jalali as

Chief Guest and Adv. Sudershan Sharma as Guest.

President Bar Association Jammu Sh. M. K. Bhardwaj (Senior Advocate) along with other office bearers S. Mohinder Pal Singh

Palli (Vice President), Sh. Surjeet Singh Andotra(General Secretary), Sh. Aditya Sharma (Joint Secretary), S. Amandeep Singh

(Cashier) along with many other members of the Bar Association were also present on the occasion.

Bouquet was presented to Sh. U. K. Jalali (Sr. Advocate & Former Advocate General) and Adv. Sudershan Sharma.

Mr. U.K. Jalali appreciated the steps taken by Bar Association Jammu in organising sports meet as it helps advocates to have

some time for their personal fitness as well.

Bhardwaj said that Bar Association Annual Sports meet concluded with the Final match of football event and it is pertinent to

mention that almost 4 events were held in sports meet in which male as well as female advocates participated in large numbers and

the sports meet was held across three grounds. Moreover the final football match was witnessed by more than 100 advocates and

the general public as well.

Final match was played between strikers club and Royal stars.