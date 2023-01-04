Woman Officer Deployed For First Time At Siachen

LEH, Jan 04: Captain Shiva Chauhan from the Corps of Engineers has been posted to the Kumar Post, situated at an altitude of 15,632 ft on the Siachen Glacier,the world’s highest battlefield. This is the first time an Army woman officer has been operationally posted to an actual post at Siachen Glacier.

Earlier, Women Officers have been posted to Siachen base camp which is at about 9,000 ft as part of their regular postings along with the unit.