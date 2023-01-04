Pakistan Making Every Effort To Disturb Peace In J&K: Rasool Wani

JAMMU, Jan 3: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday strongly condemned the twin terror attacks in Rajouri and said that Pakistan is making every effort to disturb peace in the Union territory.

Wani urged the Central government and the lieutenant governor to take strict action against the anti-national forces as well as against the neighbouring country so that such acts are not repeated in future.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks at Rajouri. It is a cowardly act of terrorists and total failure of the government on security front,” Wani told reporters here.

He said it is a matter of grave concern on the security front that two terror attacks took place at Dhangri village in two days in which six people, including two children, were brutally killed and 11 injured.

The J&K Congress chief said that Sunday’s attack on three houses in Dhangri would not have been possible without the support of some sleeper cells.

He criticized Pakistan for pursuing a policy of hostility against India and harbouring terrorists on its soil.

“Pakistan, which has failed to provide democracy and development to its people, is making every effort to disturb peace in the Jammu and Kashmir,” Wani said.

He also demanded suitable ex-gratia relief to the dependents of the deceased and proper relief to the injured.

Expressing sympathy to the family members of the deceased, J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Bhalla urged the Central government and the J&K lieutenant governor to take strict action against the anti-national forces as well as against Pakistan.

He appealed to the people of all sections of society not to fall prey to these evil designs of militants and maintain an environment of peace and harmony.

Bhalla also criticized the administration for not allowing him to go to Dhangri to meet the victims’ families on Monday.