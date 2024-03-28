Why Anupama Parameswaran skipped the Tillu Square pre-release event amid online trolling

The much awaited pre-release event of the upcoming Telugu film ‘Tillu Square' was held recently with lead actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda attending the event. However, fans noticed the absence of his co-star Anupama Parameswaran which led to speculations. Addressing the event, Siddhu candidly spoke about the reason behind Anupama giving the event a miss.

Siddhu started by saying that Anupama's mood was spoiled due to negative comments passed on their film's posters online. He further added that being celebrities, they are used to facing criticism but insisted that discussions around female actors should be more respectful and thoughtful. While he can't control what people say, a respectful tone is appreciated.

Revealing more details, Siddhu said that intimate scenes in their film made Anupama uncomfortable with certain discussions. He said one must understand the difficulties of shooting such scenes with many crew members around. To make her more at ease, only a limited crew was present during those portions.

According to Siddhu, the untoward comments really upset Anupama and led her to avoid the pre-release event. He supported her decision saying her emotional well-being is important. Their film ‘Tillu Square' is a sequel to the hit film ‘DJ Tillu' and promises to take the chemistry of leads a notch higher.

Directed by Mallik Ram, the film presents intriguing romantic moments between Siddhu and Anupama whose impeccable onscreen pairing is much awaited. While the film hits screens this week, mixed reactions to its bold posters show that discussions on female representation in films need a thoughtful approach.