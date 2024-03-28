Search
EntertainmentWhy Anupama Parameswaran skipped the Tillu Square pre-release event amid online trolling
Entertainment

Why Anupama Parameswaran skipped the Tillu Square pre-release event amid online trolling

By: Northlines

Date:

The much awaited pre-release event of the upcoming Telugu film ‘Tillu Square' was held recently with lead actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda attending the event. However, fans noticed the absence of his co-star Anupama Parameswaran which led to speculations. Addressing the event, Siddhu candidly spoke about the reason behind Anupama giving the event a miss.

Siddhu started by saying that Anupama's mood was spoiled due to negative comments passed on their film's posters online. He further added that being celebrities, they are used to facing criticism but insisted that discussions around female actors should be more respectful and thoughtful. While he can't control what people say, a respectful tone is appreciated.

Revealing more details, Siddhu said that intimate scenes in their film made Anupama uncomfortable with certain discussions. He said one must understand the difficulties of shooting such scenes with many crew members around. To make her more at ease, only a limited crew was present during those portions.

According to Siddhu, the untoward comments really upset Anupama and led her to avoid the pre-release event. He supported her decision saying her emotional well-being is important. Their film ‘Tillu Square' is a sequel to the hit film ‘DJ Tillu' and promises to take the chemistry of leads a notch higher.

Directed by Mallik Ram, the film presents intriguing romantic moments between Siddhu and Anupama whose impeccable onscreen pairing is much awaited. While the film hits screens this week, mixed reactions to its bold posters show that discussions on female representation in films need a thoughtful approach.

Previous article
RBI Relaxes Key Rules for Bank Investments in Alternative Investment Funds
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Did Prithviraj compromise his principles for Lucifer? Exploring the debate around his directorial debut 5 years on

Northlines Northlines -
5 years have passed since Prithviraj Sukumaran set the...

Archana Puran Singh Asserts: ‘No Negativity on Kapil Sharma’s Set’ Ahead of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Northlines Northlines -
At the press conference of The Great Indian Kapil...

Prithviraj’s career at stake as he takes on life’s most difficult role in Aadujeevitham

Northlines Northlines -
As Blessy's survival thriller Aadujeevitham gears up for release,...

Geetika Vidya talks navigating Bollywood, from stereotyped roles to finding purpose and credibility

Northlines Northlines -
Geetika Vidya, known for her powerful performance in the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

RBI Relaxes Key Rules for Bank Investments in Alternative Investment Funds

Dealing with Tummy Issues on Trips? Tips to Help Your Toddler...

Did Prithviraj compromise his principles for Lucifer? Exploring the debate around...