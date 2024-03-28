Search
BusinessRBI Relaxes Key Rules for Bank Investments in Alternative Investment Funds
Business

RBI Relaxes Key Rules for Bank Investments in Alternative Investment Funds

By: Northlines

Date:

In a significant development for the alternative investment industry, the Reserve Bank of has relaxed some key rules for investments made by banks and other lending institutions in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

The changes come as a relief to lenders who had faced restrictions in their ability to invest in certain AIF schemes due to the downstream investments made by such funds. Last year, RBI had directed banks and NBFCs to avoid investing in any AIF scheme that had exposures to debtor companies of the investing institution through indirect stakes. They were also asked to liquidate existing investments in such schemes within a month or make 100% provisions.

However, in a notification issued yesterday, the central bank has now eased these norms stating that provisions will only be required to the extent of AIF investments in debtor companies and not on the entire exposure. Further, direct equity investments by AIFs have been excluded from the purview of “downstream investments”.

The revised norms aim to bring more clarity and harmonization in the implementation of the prudential guidelines. Commenting on the development, experts highlighted that it will boost participation of regulated entities in the AIF industry and allow genuine flow of long-term capital for valuable investment opportunities.

The modifications are also expected to aid growth of specialized funds investing in distressed assets/stressed companies as banks can now consider investing where the underlying investments are not in their own entities facing debt issues. Overall, the progressive changes demonstrate RBI's commitment towards developing a robust alternative investments ecosystem.

Previous article
Dealing with Tummy Issues on Trips? Tips to Help Your Toddler Overcome Motion Sickness
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

U.S Airline CEO Demands for Change Lead to Reshuffling of Boeing’s Top Leadership

Northlines Northlines -
Growing frustration from top U.S airline executives over prolonged...

IPO mop-up rises 20% to Rs 62,000 cr in FY24

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Equity fundraising through initial public offerings (IPOs) rose 20...

Report Indicates India’s Employment Conditions Remain Poor

Northlines Northlines -
Releasing the report, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran...

DGCA Delays Implementation of New Pilot Fatigue Rules Amid Pressure from Airlines

Northlines Northlines -
In February, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Dealing with Tummy Issues on Trips? Tips to Help Your Toddler...

Did Prithviraj compromise his principles for Lucifer? Exploring the debate around...

Sadhguru is discharged from hospital – Understanding brain surgery recovery and...