EntertainmentElvish Yadav seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple after getting bail in legal...
Entertainment

Elvish Yadav seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple after getting bail in legal cases

By: Northlines

Famed YouTube star Elvish Yadav, who recently received bail in two legal cases, seems to be taking some time to find inner peace. After his release, Yadav visited Mumbai’s historic Siddhivinayak Temple, considered one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Hindus. He shared a picture on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of his temple visit.

Along with soul-searching at the temple, Yadav also cherished some quality family time. In an Instagram post, he uploaded a group photograph featuring his parents, grandparents and other close relatives. Calling them his “backbone”, Yadav conveyed how much their support meant to him during this challenging phase.

Yadav, 26, shot to fame on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, emerging as the surprise winner. However, he hit a roadblock after being arrested on charges related to supplying snake venom. He was remanded to 14-day custody but was later granted bail from both the Gurugram and Gautam Buddh Nagar courts.

Relieved to be a free man after the brief incarceration, Yadav thanked his legion of fans and followers for standing by him through thick and thin. He stated in a social media post how the one week in custody was very difficult but he is shifting focus to his work and future positively once more with the legal issues now settled.

