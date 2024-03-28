Search
Entertainment

Eva Mendes Shares Reasons for Stepping Away from Acting After Welcoming Daughters with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes said it was a “no-brainer” for her to quit acting to raise her daughters. Ryan Gosling continued to act as part of their “non-verbal agreement.”

Ryan Gosling may be Ken, but his Barbie chose to take a backseat when they had daughters. On the Today show, actor and Ryan's wife Eva Mendes revealed why she gave up on acting after the birth of their daughters.

What Eva said

“It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ‘Ok, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here. He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home,” said Eva. She said it was a “no-brainer” for her to quit acting after the birth of their daughters because the job takes her on locations away from her family.

Eva Mendes has been in awe of Ryan the actor ever since they shared the screen space in Derek Cianfrance's 2012 epic crime drama The Place Beyond the Pines. “I have never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be, and that means making his co-stars as best as they can be. But unfortunately — or fortunately — there is only one Ryan,” she added.

Ryan and Eva

Ryan, 43, and Eva, 50, started dating in 2011. While they remain unmarried, they had two daughters in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Earlier this year, Eva took to her Instagram handle and congratulated Ryan for his portrayal of Ken in Greta Gerwig's satire Barbie. “So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars,” Eva mentioned in her post.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

