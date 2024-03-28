Shocking Video Shows Moment of Deadly Suicide Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that Martyred 5 Chinese Engineers

A disturbing video has surfaced showing the exact moment when a deadly suicide bombing attack took place in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last Saturday, claiming the lives of 5 Chinese nationals. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, was captured by a dashcam and shows the bus carrying Chinese engineers being targeted in the gruesome suicide explosion in Bisham city.

The video footage, which will send chills down your spine, depicts the bus riding calmly on the road in Bisham. Within seconds, a massive explosion engulfs the area in a cloud of smoke as the bomb detonates, directly hitting the bus. The explosive force was strong enough to throw the bus into a ravine, highlighting the tremendous power of the blast.

As per details, the five Chinese engineers were working on the Dasu dam project and were travelling from Islamabad to Kohistan when their bus came under attack. Tragically, all five engineers along with their Pakistani driver lost their lives on the spot after a vehicle filled with heavy explosives rammed into their bus. The deceased Chinese staff included civil engineers and environmentalists.

Local police revealed that this was clearly a suicide bombing carried out deliberately against the Chinese convoy. A huge amount of explosives were used according to initial investigations. The charred remains of the suspected suicide attacker were also recovered from the scene.

Pakistan and China share extremely close ties and several ambitious infrastructure projects are being carried out with Chinese assistance. However, ensuring protection for Chinese workers remains a challenge due to security threats. Both countries have vowed to work together and spare no effort in weeding out terrorism after this dreadful attack. A joint investigation team will also probe the bombing to bring the perpetrators to justice.