back to top
Search
InternationalJapanese Town to Install Screen Blocking Mt Fuji View Due to Overcrowding...
International

Japanese Town to Install Screen Blocking Mt Fuji View Due to Overcrowding Issues

By: Northlines

Date:

hotspot Fujikawaguchiko town in Japan is facing mounting issues with foreign visitors crowding popular viewpoints of iconic Mount Fuji. As a result, the town has decided to take the unprecedented step of installing a large barrier net at one of the most photographed vantage points.

Located near the Fujisan Station, this viewpoint offers postcard-perfect shots of majestic Mount Fuji framed behind a local convenience store. However, the steady stream of selfie-snapping visitors has overwhelmed the narrow pavement. Repeated warnings to respect traffic rules and not litter have gone unheeded.

Faced with disrespectful behavior like parking illegally at a nearby dental clinic to get , the town felt compelled to act. Construction of a 2.5-meter high mesh screen, the size of a pitch, will start next week. While regretting having to block views, the measure aims to ease congestion and protect local businesses.

Record foreign tourist arrivals to Japan have swamped popular destinations. Despite government efforts, some communities now see mass tourism as a nuisance. Similar issues plague other historic towns, with Kyoto even prohibiting visitors from small alleys.

Going forward, Fujikawaguchiko hopes the barrier guides tourists to respect local lives and follow rules. Whether it offers lasting relief remains to be seen, but the situation highlights Japan's delicate balancing act in promoting tourism sustainably.

Previous article
Trump’s reference to Charlottesville rally angers former advisor
Next article
The Refreshing Health Benefits of Tender Coconut Water
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Trump’s reference to Charlottesville rally angers former advisor

Northlines Northlines -
Donald Trump recently drew fire for his assessment of...

US slams Russia for vetoing UNSC resolution on Outer Space Treaty

Northlines Northlines -
agencies The United States slammed Russia on Wednesday for vetoing...

PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses disappointment as Pakistan lags behind Bangladesh’s strong economic trajectory

Northlines Northlines -
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reflected on his...

DR Congo Government Sends Notice to Apple Over Allegations of iPhones Tainted with Blood

Northlines Northlines -
The notice to Apple includes inquiries about “3T (Tin,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

The Refreshing Health Benefits of Tender Coconut Water

Trump’s reference to Charlottesville rally angers former advisor

Tech Mahindra shares surge over 13% after revealing ambitious 3-year growth...