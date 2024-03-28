Search
Russia resumes aerial bombing of northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after over two years

By: Northlines

Date:

Despite ongoing peace negotiations, violence has unfortunately escalated once again in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. On Wednesday, Russia launched aerial bomb attacks on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv – the first such strikes on the region in over two years.

According to officials, the bombardment killed at least one civilian and injured 16 others. Residential buildings suffered damage and the city's major emergency surgery institute was also impacted. Police experts are investigating the attack sites.

While sporadic clashes have continued along the over 1,000 km frontlines dividing Russian and Ukrainian controlled areas, Kharkiv had not witnessed aerial bombing since the early weeks of Russia's invasion in February 2022. The region is a flashpoint with battles ongoing for more than two years across the contact line.

Locals expressed shock at the resumption of air raids on the city, a sign that peace remains elusive. Though causes are unclear, tensions have risen recently with both sides accusing each other of border region attacks.

Ukraine continues battling shortages as winter approaches, straining courageous troops defending their homeland for many long months. This latest bombardment is a sobering reminder of the suffering still facing civilians until a permanent ceasefire can be negotiated.

leaders must redouble diplomatic efforts to guide the two nations to a just and lasting resolution that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and brings an end to the hostilities. Only through compassion and good faith can this long conflict ultimately be resolved.

