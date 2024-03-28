Kashmir reported 49 drowning incidents in 14 months

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Valley has witnessed an alarming surge in drowning incidents over the past 14 months, raising concerns and an urgent need for preventive measures to curb such tragedies.



State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) department reveals a total of 49 drowning incidents reported in the Kashmir Valley from January 01, 2023, to March 06, 2024.

SDRF officials said that out of the 49 reported incidents, the bodies of 35 victims have been successfully recovered. However, the status of nine individuals remains unknown, while efforts to retrieve the remaining bodies are ongoing, they said.

Breaking down the incidents by district, an official of the SDRF said that Srinagar recorded the highest number of casualties, with 19 drowning incidents reported. Baramulla followed closely with 11 incidents, while other districts also reported varying numbers of cases.

The rise in drowning incidents underscores the critical need for enhanced water safety measures and public awareness campaigns throughout the Kashmir Valley, the SDRF officials said.



“There is a need for collaborative efforts among stakeholders to prevent further tragedies and ensure the safety of residents, particularly during recreational activities near water bodies,” they said.

They urged the people to remain vigilant and prioritize safety protocols when engaging in activities near water bodies. “Proactive measures are essential to mitigate risks and prevent loss of life,” they said.