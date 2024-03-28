Search
Jammu KashmirKashmir reported 49 drowning incidents in 14 months
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Kashmir reported 49 drowning incidents in 14 months

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR: The Valley has witnessed an alarming surge in drowning incidents over the past 14 months, raising concerns and an urgent need for preventive measures to curb such tragedies.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) department reveals a total of 49 drowning incidents reported in the Kashmir Valley from January 01, 2023, to March 06, 2024.

SDRF officials said that out of the 49 reported incidents, the bodies of 35 victims have been successfully recovered. However, the status of nine individuals remains unknown, while efforts to retrieve the remaining bodies are ongoing, they said.

Breaking down the incidents by district, an official of the SDRF said that Srinagar recorded the highest number of casualties, with 19 drowning incidents reported. Baramulla followed closely with 11 incidents, while other districts also reported varying numbers of cases.

The rise in drowning incidents underscores the critical need for enhanced water safety measures and public awareness campaigns throughout the Kashmir Valley, the SDRF officials said.

“There is a need for collaborative efforts among stakeholders to prevent further tragedies and ensure the safety of residents, particularly during recreational activities near water bodies,” they said.

They urged the people to remain vigilant and prioritize safety protocols when engaging in activities near water bodies. “Proactive measures are essential to mitigate risks and prevent loss of life,” they said.

Previous article
Russia resumes aerial bombing of northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after over two years
Next article
Pvt schools charge fee retrospectively for those months in which students were not on-roll: FFRC
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Pvt schools charge fee retrospectively for those months in which students were not on-roll: FFRC

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 28: The Committee for Fixation and Regulation...

Kashmir’s Stunning Tulip Garden Lures over 51,000 Visitors within First Week of Season

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 28: The stunning tulip garden in Kashmir,...

HC defers hearing on Lal Singh to April 20

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Mar 28: The High Court of Jammu &...

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir NN...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pvt schools charge fee retrospectively for those months in which students...

Russia resumes aerial bombing of northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after...

Shocking Video Shows Moment of Deadly Suicide Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...