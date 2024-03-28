Search
Pvt schools charge fee retrospectively for those months in which students were not on-roll: FFRC

Srinagar, Mar 28: The Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools (FFRC) has said that the private schools were charging fee retrospectively for the months in which students have not availed any services from the institute.

The committee accordingly warned the private schools not to charge fee retrospectively for the period a student has not been on the rolls of school.

Chairperson of FFRC Justice (Retd) Sunil Hali in an order said that the private educational institutions are either in process of completing the admission process or have completed the same.

“Complaints are pouring in from the parents, that some schools are charging fee retrospectively for the months the student has not been on rolls of the school and has not availed any services from the school,” it reads.

In this regard all the private schools are put under orders not to charge fee retrospectively for the period a student has not been on the rolls of school.

Hali ordered that the schools shall charge a fee from the date a student is actually admitted in the school. The FFRC chairperson said that any violation shall warrant action in accordance with law which may include recommending to the government for de-recognition or disaffiliation of the school.

