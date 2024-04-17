Which combination is most effective: Yoga and meditation, or running and weightlifting?

“Your longevity is better when you're doing yoga and meditation, because you're reducing your heart rate,” says Dimple Jangda founder of Prana Healthcare Centre

In the debate about which fitness regimen is superior for overall well-being, the comparison between ancient techniques of yoga and meditation versus running and weightlifting is a subject of curiosity and interest.

In an episode of the Realign podcast, featuring Dimple Jangda founder of Prana Healthcare Centre, a discussion about whether yoga and meditation are better than running and weightlifting ensued. Jangda said, “Your longevity is better when you're doing yoga and meditation because you're reducing your heart rate.”