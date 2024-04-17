back to top
Take-Two Interactive enacting major restructuring, cutting jobs and games

By: Northlines

Date:

Major Video Game Publisher Scales Back Operations

One of the largest video game developers in the industry has announced plans to downsize as the market faces economic headwinds. Take-Two Interactive, known for blockbuster franchises like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption and NBA 2K, will be letting go approximately 600 employees, representing around 5% of its workforce.

In a move to reduce costs, the New York-based company will also be cancelling several games that were in development. While details on the scrapped projects were not disclosed, the changes are expected to result in annual savings of over $165 million for Take-Two. One-time costs associated with the layoffs and project cancellations could reach up to $200 million.

Industry analysts note this is part of a broader trend impacting the game sector. With consumer spending pulling back from the surge seen during the pandemic, major publishers are implementing austerity measures like job cuts and trimmed development schedules. Take-Two's competitor Electronic Arts recently announced similar cost-saving initiatives.

The downsizing should position Take-Two to economic uncertainty, according to company leadership. Fans can still look forward to future installments from the publisher's premier franchises. However, the scaled-back approach means some ambitious projects now face an indefinite delay or cancellation. Only time will tell how these strategic changes impact Take-Two's long-term product roadmap and financial performance.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

