Top Smartphones For A Pure Stock Android Experience

Unlock The Best Stock Android Experience With These Top Smartphones

If you prefer the clean and clutter-free interface of stock Android, your options can seem limited among the sea of phones running customized skins. However, there are still some noteworthy devices giving you the pure Google experience. Here are five smartphones across different price segments that let you enjoy Android in its original form.

The Nokia G42 offers near-stock Android 13 at an affordable price point starting just below Rs. 13,000. Featuring a 6.6-inch 90Hz display and Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, it provides smooth performance for daily use. With 128GB storage, up to 6GB RAM and a large 5,000mAh battery, it gives good value. The device also has a self-repairable design allowing DIY fixes at home.

In the mid-range category, the Lava Agni 2 impresses with its curved screen, Dimensity 7050 chipset and stylish glass back. It delivers an excellent near-stock experience on Android 14 thanks to Lava's commitment to timely updates. Equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it can handle most tasks without lag while the 5,000mAh battery lasts long hours.

For those desiring powerful performance plus a refined interface, Motorola's Edge 50 Pro is a top choice. Its Hello UI software serves up only helpful extras alongside stock Android 14. Users enjoy the silky 144Hz display, versatile triple cameras and speedy charging of this premium yet reasonably priced smartphone.

Google's latest Pixel 7 brings the ultimate stock experience alongside top-class photography skills. Its Tensor G2 processor and 6.3-inch OLED screen provide smooth usage, while the dual rear cameras take award-winning photos. With guaranteed OS updates for 7 years, the Pixel 7 is a lasting investment.

Those craving the very best can look to the Pixel 8 Pro. Featuring Tensor G3, a stunning 120Hz screen and versatile triple rear camera system, it sets new standards for the Pixel line. Its 5,050mAh battery with 30W charging keeps the power flowing throughout the busy day. Google's 7-year update promise makes it a future-proof choice.