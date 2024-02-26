Weather office predicts wet spells in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 25: is likely to remain unchanged in J&K during the next 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office forecast inclement weather from Tuesday onwards.

“Generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/snow in J&K on February 27 while more wet spells are expected from February 28 to March 3”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 0.5, Gulmarg minus 10 and Pahalgam minus 6 as the minimum temperature.

town in region had minus 14.2, minus 18.1 and Drass minus 17.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 8.9, Katra 5.5, Batote minus 0.5, Bhaderwah minus 1.2 and Banihal minus 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

