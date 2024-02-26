Rs 5 lakh penalty imposed on Construction Company for illegal mining

Jammu Tawi, FEB 25: Over Rs 5 lakh penalty was imposed on Construction Company for illegal mining in Sahar Khad near local Bridge by using heavy Machinery.

A Chain Machine and Dumper of the Construction Company were fined by the District Mineral Officer Kathua Rajinder Singh.

It was observed that the excavator engaged by the executing agency of NHAI was excavating River Bed Material (RBM) downstream Sahar Khad near National Highway bridge without obtaining permission required under rules.

On Spot assessment revealed that a total of 2200 MT of RBM has been raised from the river bed and used in widening work of National highway

After taking the custody of machinery, the DMO called a police party on the spot and both the excavator and dumper were handed over to Incharge of the police team after necessary formalities required under the extant rules of the department.

The District Mineral Officer informed that the action was initiated keeping in view the safety of bridges of National highway where mining is totally banned and also in order to save the precious mineral.