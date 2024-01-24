“WARMEE Travel Warmer from Nysh.in: The Ultimate Solution for Staying Warm in Cold Weather”

Mumbai: Nysh.in is a digital platform that caters innovative products crafted out of an insightful blend of natural ingredients and basic scientific principles that work towards improved lifestyles, health and well-being of the community. The products are designed to protect the users from unbearable cold weather and stay warm and cosy during winter outings.

The most advanced offering from Nysh.in, the WARMEE Travel Warmer, is a self-heating product that offers unbeatable warmth and comfort in the coldest of weather. Priced at just 625/-, this revolutionary Travel Warmer is set to redefine the way we combat the cold. WARMEE is the perfect companion and an inevitable element for all your winter adventures. With WARMEE Travel Warmer, you can now embrace the warmth without electricity, batteries or any other source of energy. This novel product is air-activated, ready to use, and provides 8+ hours of continuous heat, making it the ideal solution for staying cozy and comfortable throughout the day and night.

Innovative Technology for Maximum Comfort:

Comments of Bhavna V, Co-Founder at Nysh.in: “We are thrilled to introduce WARMEE Travel Warmer to the market. Our goal was to create a product that not only provides exceptional warmth and comfort but is also safe, easy to use, and versatile. With WARMEE, we believe we have achieved that and more. With its air-activated technology and long-lasting warmth, WARMEE is set to redefine how people stay warm during cold weather. It was a proud moment when recently, Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ravi Bishnoi used WARMEE's hand warmers in Ind VS Afg match. It's not just a Travel Warmer; it's a lifestyle solution for those who want to embrace the warmth without the hassle of extra layers or power sources. We are excited to see how WARMEE will enhance the winter experience for our customers.”