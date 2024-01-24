SCHEAM India signs 73 cr worth investment MoU with JKDCF

Jammu Tawi: SCHEAM-INDIA HOLDINGs Pvt Ltd has today Signed Rupees 73 Crore worth MOU with Jammu and Kashmir Dairy Cooperative Federation (JKDCF) and agro cooperatives (FPOs) which will help create Dairy infrastructure and Dairy Entrepreneurship In JKUT and encourage “Start-ups” in dairy cooperative sector of JKUT. SCHEAM INDIA, through its unique program “Uday – Nayiummeedon ki shuruaat“have recognized growing market opportunities of Start-ups in the region of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh. SCHEAM India creates a platform for new entrepreneurs to obtain their goal, gear and guidance. The MOU was signed between Vikrant Dogra (Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Dairy Coop Federation limited, JKDCF & UNATI Multistate Cooperative) and Nikhil Gowda Kedambadi (SCHEAM-INDIA).

Speaking on the occasion Nikhil Gowda Kedambadi (SCHEAM-INDIA) said that UDAY – Startup conclave which was recently held in Jammu and paved the way for this MOU which recognizes importance of Dairy cooperative sector and FPO eco system which has hugely flourished in JKUT in last 2-3 years. He said that unique start-up ideas from the dairy cooperatives sector and FPOs will be given the same financial opportunities which are otherwise available for individual's promoters only. He further said that JKDCF will help new start-ups in their respective area of operation with their expertise and help integrate the entire sector with funding, and marketing support.

Vikrant Dogra (Chairman, JKDCF) said that after the abrogation of article 370 the cooperative sector in JKUT has seem tremendous growth under the leadership of Lt. Governor Manoj sinha ji.

Ajay Chowdhary (Chairman, SCHEME INDIA HOLDINGs) while expressing its views stated that current MOU will help provide platform and hand holding to newly evolved Farmer Producers Organizations (FPO) ecosystem of JKUT and help agro and allied sector creating a healthy rural economy. The spirit of “make in India ” and “vocal for Local ” will be realized in days to come through a joint initiative launched today.The MOUs were also signed with 20 plus Agro and allied FPOs and Tourism cooperatives of JKUT.