NueGocelebrates 75th Republic Day with Special 100% Cashback Offer

Jammu Tawi: NueGo, India's first premium intercity electric coach service from GreenCell Mobility is delighted to announce an exclusive Republic Day cashback offer to recognize and reward our valued guests.

To celebrate the spirit of India's 75th Republic Day, 75 lucky guests who book and complete an intercity trip with NueGo on 26th January, 2024 will receive 100% cashback on their ticket fare. This cashback can be used to avail a free ride for their next NueGo booking within 1 months.

NueGo excels traditional bus travel, seamlessly blending the comfort of flight-like travel with the ethos of eco-friendly mobility. Commuters on these routes are ensured an exceptional journey, where they are assisted to their seats, provided with clean, disinfected tissues and water bottles, and can indulge in a serene ride aboard NueGo's noiseless AC electric buses. The coaches are also equipped with state-of-the-art features, offering unparalleled safety and comprehensive convenience to passengers.Commenting on the offer, Devndra Chawla, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility said, “This offer is our way of thanking customers for choosing NueGo as their preferred intercity travel partner. Our continued growth and popularity are driven by our relentless focus on delivering best-in-class customer experience through our technology-enabled services, premium electric bus fleet, and commitment to sustainability.”