    Voting Begins for Phase 2 elections in Jammu and Kashmir

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The second phase of assembly elections is currently underway in the Union Territory of and . Polling is being held across 26 constituencies spread over 6 districts. Around 26 lakh voters will cast their votes to elect representatives from among 239 candidates.

    Some of the key constituencies where voting is taking place include Ganderbal and Budgam, from where former chief minister and Conference leader Omar Abdullah is contesting. Other prominent candidates seeking election include J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina from Nowshera and J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Central Shalteng seat.

    15 of the 26 seats are located in the central Kashmir region, which was previously considered a stronghold of separatist groups. Voter turnout in these areas will be closely watched, given separatist influence. In the first phase held earlier, voter turnout was 61.13%, lower than 2014 elections. The election process marks the first since the abrogation of Article 370 and division of the erstwhile state of J&K into two UTs in 2019.

    Counting of votes for all phases will be held on October 8. The elections are being seen as a litmus test for claims that development over the last few years has led to greater faith in democracy. Security forces have made tight arrangements to ensure peaceful and fair voting.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

