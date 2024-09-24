back to top
    Jammu Kashmir
    Jammu KashmirKashmir

    Heat wave persists, Sgr seethes at 33.6 degree Celsius

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Owais Gul

    Srinagar, Sep 24 (KNO): The heat wave continued to persist across region on Tuesday with Srinagar, the summer capital of and Kashmir recording the maximum temperature of 33.6 degree Celsius.

    According to the news agency, the maximum temperature settled 6.6 degrees above normal today while Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir witnessed a slight decline in the mercury today as against yesterday's 33.2 degree Celsius, the station recorded 32.8 degree Celsius today.

    In Qazigund, the mercury settled 7.2 degrees above normal temperature today, the data reveals, adding that Kokernag recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degree Celsius, which was 6.6 degrees above normal.

    Kupwara in north Kashmir, Pahalgam a famous tourist destination and Gulmarg a ski-resort recorded maximum temperatures of 33.7 degree Celsius, 29.5 degree Celsius and 23.6 degree Celsius respectively.

    Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the would remain generally dry tomorrow with possibility of light rain and thunder at isolated places.

    On September 26 & 27, the weather would remain generally cloudy with a spell of light rain and thunder expected at many places, he said, adding that from September 28 to 3, generally dry weather with a brief spell of rain and thunder is expected at isolated places on 28th and 29th.

    However, he said that generally dry weather is expected on October 01 to October 03.

    Besides, the MeT has issued an advisory, stating that thunderstorm, lightning and Gusty winds are expected at isolated places with possibility of light snow over a few higher reaches during 26th Sept (Night).

    Farmers are advised to safely store the harvested crops, it reads—(KNO).

    JMC intensifies anti-dengue measures
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

