    JammuJammu Kashmir

    JMC intensifies anti-dengue measures

    Tawi: To contain the spread of Dengue, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has launched a special fogging drive in collaboration with the Anti Malaria Wing under the aegis of Commissioner, JMC Dr. Devansh Yadav. The fogging team supervised by Officer, Dr. Vinod Sharma targeted the hotspots including Muthi, Janipur, Bantalab, Trikuta Nagar, Shastri Nagar and Channi areas falling under the jurisdiction of Jammu Municipal Corporation. The Health & Sanitation and Transport Wings of JMC deployed sufficient manpower and machinery to carry out the fogging operations. The drives are now being conducted in double shifts, ensuring that fogging occurs twice in these critical areas to effectively eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Urging the public to cooperate with the JMC in maintaining cleanliness and avoiding water accumulation in and around their dwelling units, the Commissioner said that it would go a long way to prevent the spread of Dengue.

     

     

