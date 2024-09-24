CBC organizes outreach prog at Turtuk

Turtuk (Nubra): The Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India on Tuesday organized a two-day Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) cum Photo Exhibition at Government Higher Secondary School, Turtuk, Leh. The event aimed at raising awareness about Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), Poshan Abhiyaan (National Nutrition Mission), and the New Criminal Laws was organized by CBC's Anantnag and Leh field units. Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Sonam Tsephel presided over the proceedings on the inaugural day. The programme, held in one of the remotest regions, emphasized the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, understanding the significance of nutrition, and familiarizing the local population with India's new criminal laws. The information dissemination is being done through a series of informative photo exhibits, printed IEC material and expert lectures.

Resource persons from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Environment, and Law departments urged participants to embrace the principles of Mission LiFE, follow the guidelines of Poshan Abhiyaan, and adhere to the new criminal laws. Shahid Mohammad Lone, Field Publicity Officer, CBC Anantnag, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the crucial role CBC plays in outreach activities. Naseer Ahmad Rather, Field Publicity Officer, Srinagar impressed upon the students to be torch bearers of the change envisaged under Mission LiFE and Poshan Abhiyan. Several departments set up stalls showcasing government initiatives and schemes, offering insights into a range of welfare programs available to the public. An open quiz and a drawing competition was also held for the participants, besides cultural performances by the students. The participants were awarded with momentoes and certificates at the conclusion of the programme. On the concluding day experts will educate the people on various aspects of organic farming and sustainable food systems.