    Rahul Gandhi to address two rallies in Jammu, Sopore today

    Tawi, Sep 24: After addressing a couple of rallies in Surankote area of Poonch district and in Srinagar on September 23, Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Jammu and Sopore on Wednesday to campaign for party candidates.

    Rahul Gandhi will be reaching Jammu first to address a professional meet at hotel Radisson before addressing a public meeting at JK Resorts.

    “After addressing the public meeting in Jammu, Rahul Gandhi will be flying to Srinagar and then to Sopore to address a rally in Dagerpora area. He will be flying back to New Delhi in the evening,” a Congress party spokesman said.

    Gandhi has so far addressed five public rallies during the course of Assembly elections in different areas of Jammu and and yesterday he addressed a massive rally in Surankote Assembly constituency of Poonch district in support of party's candidate Shahnawaz Choudhary. After that he flew to Srinagar and addressed a rally in support of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra in the Central Shalteng Assembly constituency.

    Congress party is contesting the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in a pre-poll alliance with Conference (NC) and Rahul Gandhi has been actively involved in the decision making and garnering public support for party candidates.

