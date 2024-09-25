PM to arrive Jammu on Sept 28

Jammu Tawi, Sep 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing public rallies in Jammu on September 28 as part of the campaign for the last phase of Assembly elections on October 1.

Jammu district will be among four districts voting in the last leg of the elections, before the results are declared on October 8.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally here at Maulana Azad Stadium on September 28,” said a party leader.

He said that the rally is aimed at seeking votes for almost all 20 BJP candidates of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts (Jammu Province) which will go to polls on October 1.

This will be the fourth election rally of the Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing Assembly elections.

Earlier, Modi addressed the rallies at Doda, Srinagar and Katra.