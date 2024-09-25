Suchetgarh faces first poll after getting reserved for SCs, equations alter for parties

Jammu Tawi, Sep 24: Nestled along the India-Pakistan international border, the Suchetgarh assembly constituency in Jammu district will witness an election for the first time after it got reserved for the SCs.

This has altered the political landscape previously dominated by Jat leaders, who won three out of four times since 1996.

Known for its historical and strategic significance, Suchetgarh is poised for a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

Karan Singh from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Bishan Dass from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), including two women are also among the total 11 candidates in the fray.

The constituency will go to polls in the last of the three-phase Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on October 1. Counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

The BJP's two-time MLA Prof Gharu Ram is striving for a third consecutive term, facing stiff competition from his opponents.

The upcoming polls have transformed into a fierce battle involving Gharu Ram, Congress' Bushan Lal and DPAP's Ajaib Singh.

Suchetgarh boasts of a diverse electorate, with the Jat community playing a significant role, comprising approximately 45,000 voters, the largest group in the constituency.

The Scheduled Castes (SCs), now pivotal due to the seat's reservation, also wield considerable electoral influence. Historically, BJP's Chaudhary Sham Lal from the Jat community holds sway having won the seat twice.

Gharu Ram, 68, who previously won Suchetgarh in 2002 and R S Pura in 2008, has also served as a district development council member for the entire area.

“The BJP's longstanding dominance in the region, coupled with Bhagat's local influence, positions them as formidable contenders,” Suchetgarh's Chander Mohan, a retired revenue officer, told.

Gharu Ram, tirelessly engaging voters through door-to-door visits, corner meetings and large rallies across 49 panchayats, told of strong support he enjoys.

He credited the Modi government for alleviating border tensions, fostering development, promoting border tourism, securing reservations and obtaining a GI tag for the area's Basmati rice.

“We are confident of securing victory and achieving a hat-trick for the BJP. The people stand firmly with us, contributing to our goal of forming a BJP-led government,” he affirmed, pledging continued development efforts upon reelection.

The BJP has used star campaigners including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, G Kishan Reddy and Jitendra Singh besides other leaders in the campaign in the constituency to woo the voters.

The Congress, PDP and DPAP have yet to see any star campaigners hitting the ground zero.

The Congress has nominated Bushan Lal, a seasoned agriculturist and businessman deeply connected to grassroots communities within the constituency.

An eighth-grade pass-out, Lal previously served as head of the minority cell in Congress. He expressing confidence in voter support for a change in Suchetgarh.

“The overwhelming support we have received is proof of the Congress' imminent victory. The people want a change. They are fed up this rule,” he said.

Notably, Gharu Ram had switched from the Congress to the BJP after winning the seat in 2002.

Adding complexity to the race, DPAP's Ajaib Singh, representing the Batwal community, champions the aspirations of marginalised groups. A former BSP candidate from R S Pura, Singh served as president of the J&K Batwal Sudhar Sabha before joining the DPAP from the Congress.

The Batwal community, now represented by DPAP's Singh, is poised to play a crucial role, altering the electoral dynamics, according to voters.

Established in 1996, Suchetgarh's RS Pura assembly seat has since been a battleground, with the BJP securing victory three times and the Congress once. The BJP's entrenched presence underscores the area's significance in national security, given its proximity to the border.

The residents of Suchetgarh, residing near the international border, have long endured cross-border shelling and ceasefire violations. Voter concerns focus on safety and security, advocating permanent bunkers and protection amid tensions with Pakistan.

“Safety and security are our primary concerns. We seek enduring peace to prevent loss of life and property. We want permanent ceasefire that will be key to development of the belt,” Kulwant Singh Motton, 72-year-old former teacher, said.

As a predominantly rural constituency, Suchetgarh relies heavily on agriculture, while grappling with challenges such as poor road connectivity, inadequate healthcare and limited educational facilities. All major parties have promised improvements in these areas to secure voter support.

“We demand better agricultural facilities, improved roads, healthcare and education. Government support for border tourism is also crucial,” said Jammu University student Santosh Devi.

The upcoming elections will test traditional political loyalties and reflect the constituency's aspirations for stability, security and progress.