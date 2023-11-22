Vatsal of J&K bags Sabre gold; Haryana fencers dominate day-3

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 22: Holding nerves when it mattered the most and displaying extraordinary fencing skills, Vatsal Gandhotra of Jammu and Kashmir clinched silver medal in Sabre U-19 boys individual event, while Lakshaya of Haryana bagged gold and Anmol Sharma of Punjab and Harshit Kohli of Jammu and Kashmir claimed bronze medals in this event as the fencers from Haryana dominated the day-3 of the ongoing 67th National School Games Fencing U-19 boys and girls, being organised by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, under the aegis of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) at Gymnasium Hall, University of Jammu, here.

Director, Economics and Statistics , Ms Ashu Gupta was the chief guest in today's valedictory function, which was presided over by the Director Youth Services and Sports, Sh Subash Chander Chibber in the presence of a galaxy of departmental officers.

Both these dignitaries along with other guests presented medals to the winners and encouraged them with their motivational speeches. The other dignitaries, who accompanied the chief guest were Sh Mohd Arshad Numani, Functional Manager Industries and Commerce; Mr Nasir, Private Secretary; Sh Suram Chand Sharma, Joint Director YSS Jammu; Sh Jitender Mishra, Deputy Director YSS (Central); Sh Ravi Kumar Sharma, Deputy Director (Planning); Sunil Kumar, Accounts Officer Directorate; Sh Reyaz Ahmed, Section Officer (Planning) and Sh Shivnandan Singh Mankotia.

Ms Ashu Gupta was highly impressed with the organisational setup of these games and felt ecstatic when she learnt that it was the last event of the four Nationals hosted by Jammu and Kashmir this season.

Mr Chibber assured the visiting contingents of great show with regard to provision of facilities during this sporting extravaganza.

Meanwhile, in Epee Individual girls, Anupriya of Haryana bagged gold, Mahi Aradwad of Maharashtra clinched silver, while the bronze medals went to Pratishta of Punjab and Raksha Raja Parman of Madhya Pradesh.

In Foil Individual girls, Jasmine Kaur of Punjab played brilliantly and clinched gold, while Kannupriya of Haryana bagged silver and the bronze medal in this category went to Ekam Tour of Chandigarh and NV Jenisha of Tamil Nadu.

The bouts wherein 324 fencers are vying for the top honours are being held under the supervision of Technical Director, Mr Rashid Ahmed and Technical Manager, Mr Ujjwal Gupta.