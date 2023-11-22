IDPS celebrates annual day

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 22:International Delhi Public School Jammu celebrated annual day here today. Chief Guest on this occasion was Alok Kumar, ADGP, Director Fire and Emergency Services while Guest of Honour on this occasion was Shweta Shankar. Arunima Choudhary, Chairperson IDPS Juniors and Suminder Singh, Vice Chairman IDPS Juniors were also graced the occasion.

Principal, Randeep Wazir set the stage aglow with an inspiring welcome address, setting the tone for an unforgettable day. Vote of thanks presented by Headmaster Kindergarten Puja Khorana and wrapping up the evening on a note of appreciation and unity.

The statement said the journey would not have been possible without the unwavering support of parents who entrusted us with the responsibility of the learning journey of their children. This day was a great opportunity to thank and welcome all the dear parents, who have extended their unconditional love and support to accomplish the vision of the school.