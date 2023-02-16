UP men, Rajasthan women emerge Rollball Champion

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 16: Uttar Pradesh emerged men’s champion while women’s title trophy went to Rajasthan in the 19th Senior National Rollball Championship, which concluded at MA Stadium, here today. Rajasthan defeated Uttar Pradesh in the women’s title clash. However, hosts J&K women salvaged some pride winning Bronze after they lost in the semifinals and then clinched the hardliner.

In the men’s final, Uttar Pradesh trounced Maharashtra to bag Gold. Third place went to Jharkhand, who defeated Gujarat in the hardliner. In the valedictory function of this four-day event, Excise Commissioner J&K, Pankaj Kumar Sharma was the chief guest, who gave away the title trophies, medals and other individual prizes.

Senior leader, Latika Sharma (BJP National treasurer, Mahila Morcha), Raj Daluja (patron-in-chief) J&K Rollball Association, Colonel Abhayraj

Galande (Commanding Officer, 7 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles), Abdul Jabbar (Deputy Director Department of Tourism), Sheikh Reyaz Ahmed

(Administrative Officer J&K Sports Council), Ashok Singh (Divisional Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council), Sidharth Daluja (president Volleyball Association), Pramod Kapahi, Ajay Gupta (Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department) and Chetan Bhandwalkar (secretary general Rollball

Federation of India) were the guests of honour.