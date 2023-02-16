Miran Sahib students’ trekking concludes

, Feb 16: Organised by the Department of Youth Services and (DYSS), five-day long trekking cum residential camp for students of Miran Sahib Zone in district Jammu, concluded today.

The activity took place under the supervision of district officer, Sukhdev Raj Sharma at Kud in Patnitop. “During their stay at the venue, the participants attended the trekking schedule, and actively attended other activities of drills, moral lessons, rangoli, debate and painting competition. Effort has been made to involve each participant in adventure activities tree climbing and rescue techniques,” informed Zonal Physical Officer (ZPEO), Miran Sahib, Rakesh Kakkar.

Kuldeep Kour (PEM) was camp chief while  Ravinder Singh Bali (PEM) was deputy camp chief.

