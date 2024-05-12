Shilpa, Shamita Celebrate Mother’s Day With Their Mom Sunanda Shetty In Vaishno Devi

JAMMU, May 12: Shilpa Shetty Kundra embarked on a spiritual journey with her mother Sunanda Shetty and her sister- actor Shamita. On Saturday, she paid a visit to Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Mother's Day with her ‘Devi'.



Ahead of Mother's Day, Shilpa penned a sweet message for her mom along with the adorable picture.

The image captured Shilpa and Shamita planting a kiss on Sunanda's cheeks.

Along with the post, the message read, “At Vaishnodevi with our Devi. Happy Mother's Day, today, tomorrow and everyday Ma. We will love you and celebrate you forever.”

Before Vaishno Devi, Shilpa had visited Kedarnath.

On Friday, Shilpa Shetty shared glimpses of her sojourn on her Instagram account, capturing the tranquil beauty of snow-clad mountains and her accommodation amidst the serenity of Kedarnath, accompanied by the soul-stirring anthem ‘Namo Namo' from the movie ‘Kedarnath'. (AGENCIES)