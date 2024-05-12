back to top
Search
JammuArms, Ammunition Recovered From Terrorist Hideout In J&K’s Reasi
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Arms, Ammunition Recovered From Terrorist Hideout In J&K’s Reasi

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 12: Security forces on Sunday unearthed a terrorist hideout in a forest area in Reasi district of Jammu and , recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including nine Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and three pistols, officials said.

The hideout was unearthed by the joint troops of Rashtriya Rifles and police during search and cordon operation in Kot Budhan forest in Mahore area this morning, the officials said.
Besides nine IEDs fitted with electric detonators and three pistols along with three magazines and 20 rounds, the forces also recovered one kg explosive powder, seven explosive safety fuses, 21 batteries of various types, 50 metre electric wire, 15 Ak assault rounds, eight metre rope, one blanket and three dressing bandages, the officials said.
They said the operation was still continuing when last reports were received.

Previous article
MHA Directs CAPFs To Adopt BSF’s ‘Beehives On Border Fence’ Model Across The Country
Next article
NC Srinagar Candidate Claims Party Workers Arrested Ahead Of Polling
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Amid Unprecedented Security Setup, Srinagar LS Constituency Goes To Polls On Monday

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 12: The stage is set for the...

PoJK Part Of India And Will Take It Back: Amit Shah

Northlines Northlines -
Kaushambi (UP), May 12: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Announces ‘Kejriwal Ki Guarantee’

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 12: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP...

Army Chief Visits Command Hospital In Jammu And Kashmir’s Udhampur

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 12: Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Amid Unprecedented Security Setup, Srinagar LS Constituency Goes To Polls On...

PoJK Part Of India And Will Take It Back: Amit Shah

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Announces ‘Kejriwal Ki Guarantee’