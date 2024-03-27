Unix introduces UX-111 Aerobeat TWS on Flipkart India

Mumbai: Unix, a prominent player in the Mobile Accessories industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest, the UX-111 AeroBeat True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, now available on Flipkart India, company website and offline stores. Designed for music enthusiasts, the UX-111 Aerobeat TWS offers an impressive 40 hours of playback and a lightweight, ergonomic design for extended listening comfort. Available in three stylish colours: Blue, Black, and White, the product is priced at Rs. 1399/- includes 12 months of warranty with a no-questions-asked policy for replacement.

The Aerobeat TWS features a sleek matte finish and compact design for a premium look. Engineered for active lifestyles, its secure fit ensures worry-free use during rigorous activities. With a sensitive touch sensor, users can easily manage music and calls with seamless transitions.

The earbuds deliver HD sound quality, providing crisp audio for an immersive listening experience. Equipped with 10mm drivers, the Aerobeat produces exceptionally accurate sound with enhanced clarity and increased bass, ensuring a remarkable audio experience. Moreover, the Aerobeat TWS offers up to 40 hours of playtime on a single rapid charge, ensuring a hassle-free user experience. On the connectivity front, the TWS features instant pairing and Bluetooth V5.3 with a wireless range of 10 meters, enabling an instant and reliable wireless connection.

Speaking on the launch Imran Kagalwala, co-founder – Unix India said, “As a brand deeply connected with the pulse of Gen Z and millennials, we understand the need for constant innovation. Our commitment to innovation ensures that every product blends quality, affordability, and a unique user experience. At Unix, we prioritize continuous development, ensuring our products evolve alongside the ever-changing tastes of our consumers. With the introduction of the UX-111 Aerobeat TWS, we're excited to provide the latest in wireless audio technology, setting new standards for convenience, style, and immersive sound.”