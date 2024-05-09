17.4 lakh voters to decide fate of 24 candidates in Srinagar LS on May 13

Srinagar, May 8: More than 17.4 lakh voters will decide on May 13 the fate of over two dozen candidates for the Srinagar parliamentary seat.

As many as 24 candidates are in the fray for the Srinagar parliamentary elections, including National Conference's Agha Syed Ruhullah; People's Democratic Party's Waheed ur Rehman Parra; Apni Party's Mohd Ashraf Mir; Democratic Progressive Azad Party's Amir Ahmad and Gana Suraksha Party's Mohd Yousuf Bhat.

J&K National Panthers Party (Bhim) candidate Hakikat Singh, Rubina Akhter of the National Loktantrik Party, Younis Ahmad Mir of the Bharat Jodo Party, and 16 independent candidates.

As per details obtained by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), over 1740015 voters are registered for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency. The segments of this seat include Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and three areas of the Budgam district.

Ganderbal district has two assembly segments, Kangan and Ganderbal. The total number of voters in Ganderbal is 2,04,041, 77,537 of whom are in Kangan and 1,26,504 in Ganderbal.

In Kangan, there are over 39324 males, 38213 females, 1623 PwD (40% disability), 225 male senior citizens (85+), 213 female senior citizens (85+), and 438 total senior citizens (85+). In Ganderbal, there are over 63093 males, 63410 females, 1211 PwD (40% disability), 397 male senior citizens (85+), 408 female senior citizens (85+), and 805 total senior citizens (85+).

In Srinagar, there are over 8 assembly segments that include Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, and Central Shalteng, where the total number of voters is 748863.

Of 7,48,863, 3,75,622 are male voters, 3,73,218 female voters, 1683 PwD (40% disability) voters, 4926 male senior citizens (85+), 4696 female senior citizens (85+), 23 transgenders and 9622 total senior citizens (85+).

In Hazratbal, there are over 1,08,467 voters, including 54,380 male voters and 54,087 female voters. In the Khanyar segment, there are over 89,814 voters, including 44,897 male and 44,915 female voters. In Habbakadal, there are over 92,716 voters, including 46,301 male and 46,410 female voters. The Lal Chowk segment has over 1,03,784 voters, including 51,928 males and 51,854 females.

In Chanapora, there are over 81,266 voters, including 40,734 male and 40,531 female voters. In the Zadibal segment, there are over 1,08,938 voters, including 54696 male and 54,238 female voters.

Eidgah has over 59,994 voters, including 30,233 male and 29,759 female voters. In the Central Shalteng segment, there are over 1,03,884 voters, which include 52,453 males and 52,453 females.

There are five segments in total, three of which fall in the Srinagar parliament seat and include Khan Sahib, Char-i-Sharif, and Chadoora.

In Khan Sahib, there are over 94,612 voters, including 48,140 male and 46,467 female voters. In the Char-i-Sharif segment, there are over 1,03,126 voters, including 52,288 male and 52,288 female voters. And in Chadoora, there are over 89,068 voters, including 44,312 male and 44,754 female voters.

As far as the Shopian is concerned, the district has two segments, Zainpora and Shopian. Shopian area falls in the Srinagar parliament seat. In Shopian, there are over 98,933 voters, of which 50,003 are male and 48,925 female.

In Pulwama, there are over four segments: Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, and Rajpora, with a voting population of 4,03,192. Of these, 2,02,899 are female voters, 2,00,277 are male voters, 4113 have PwD (40% disability), 1595 are male senior citizens (85+), and 1820 are female senior citizens (85+).

In Pampore, there are over 99,239 voters, 50,090 of whom are male and 49,145 female. In Tral, there are over 97,477 voters, 48,350 of whom are male and 49,120 female. In Pulwama, there are over 98,713 voters, 48,989 of whom are male and 49,723 female. In Rajpora, there are over 1,07,763 voters, 53,793 of whom are male and 53,966 of whom are female