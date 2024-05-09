back to top
Search
IndiaEvery political party committed to ensure PoJK returns to India: EAM Jaishankar
IndiaToday's Stories

Every political party committed to ensure PoJK returns to India: EAM Jaishankar

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 8: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that every political party in the country is “committed to ensure that PoJK, which is a part of , returns to India,” and that “the PoJK issue has come to the front of people's thinking” after revocation of Article 370 in and Kashmir, which was considered a difficult decision.

Interacting with students at the Gargi College here, the minister said that people assumed Article 370 could not be changed as the of the day had driven it deeply into the public consciousness.

Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated by the BJP-led government in August 2019.

“Take even (Article) 370, people just assume 370 cannot be changed and this is something we have to accept because the politics of the day have driven it very deeply into public consciousness. Now we see, once we change it then the entire ground situation changes,” Jaishankar said.

“All I can say with respect to PoJK (is) that there is a parliament resolution, every political party of this country is committed to ensure PoJK, which is a part of India, returns to India. This actually is our commitment but I do want to say one thing. I didn't use to get people ask us about this ten years ago, or even five years ago. It is when we have put 370 to rest, now people understand, yes PoJK is also important,” he added.

Jaishankar said the first prerequisite for something happening is first it must be in your thoughts.

“What has happened today is that because we have finally taken the right decision on 370, in the minds of our own people today, the PoJK issue has come to the front of their thinking. As they say, the first prerequisite for something happening is first it must be in your thoughts. once it is in your thoughts, the rest will certainly happen at some point,” he said.

Previous article
Modi slams Congress over Pitroda’s ‘Skin Colour’ remarks
Next article
17.4 lakh voters to decide fate of 24 candidates in Srinagar LS on May 13
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

CEO review meeting, oversees Srinagar district’s readiness for General Elections

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 8: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and...

21 among 23 Professor posts vacant at GMC Rajouri

Northlines Northlines -
Out of sanctioned 364 posts, 145 posts lying vacant,...

17.4 lakh voters to decide fate of 24 candidates in Srinagar LS on May 13

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 8: More than 17.4 lakh voters will...

Modi slams Congress over Pitroda’s ‘Skin Colour’ remarks

Northlines Northlines -
WARANGAL (TELANGANA), May 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CEO review meeting, oversees Srinagar district’s readiness for General Elections

CS reviews progress on employment-boosting blue-print

21 among 23 Professor posts vacant at GMC Rajouri