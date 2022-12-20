Unemployment Rate in J&K on decline: GoI

Srinagar- The government of India on Monday said that the unemployment rate in Jammu &

Kashmir has declined in two successive years from 2019 to 2021

Responding to a question raised by National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi regarding the

reasons for increase in “unemployment rate at 22 per cent in the month of October in Jammu

and Kashmir as against the national average of 7.11 per cent”, Ministry of State, Labour and

Employment, Rameswar Teli, said that the data on Employment and Unemployment is

collected through Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the Ministry of

Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) since 2017-18.

As per the latest available Annual PLFS reports, Teli said, the estimated Unemployment

Rate (UR) on usual status in Jammu & Kashmir was 6.7%and 5.9% during 2019-20 and

2020-21, respectively, “which shows that the unemployment rate in Jammu & Kashmir

has declined.”

“Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the

Government,” he said in his reply.

Accordingly, he said, the Government of India has taken various steps for generating

employment in the country. “The Government of India has announced Aatmanirbhar Bharat

package to provide stimulus to business and to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid 19.”

Under this package, he said, the Government is providing fiscal stimulus of more than

Rupees Twenty Seven lakh crore. “This package comprises of various long term schemes/

programmes/ policies for making the country self-reliant and to create

employment opportunities,” he said, adding, “The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana

(ABRY) was launched with effect from 1st October, 2020 to incentivize employers for

creation of new employment and restoration of loss of employment during Covid-19

pandemic.”

The terminal date for registration of beneficiaries was 31.03.2022, he said. “Since inception

of the scheme, till 28.11.2022, benefits of Rs. 7855.07 Crore have been provided to 60.13

lakhs beneficiaries under the scheme,” he said, adding, “In Jammu & Kashmir, benefits of

Rs. 35.39 Crore have been provided to 19.34 thousands beneficiaries under the scheme till

28.11.2022.”

He said government is also implementing Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbharNidhi

(PM SVANidhi Scheme) since June 01, 2020 to facilitate collateral free working capital loan

to street vendors to restart their businesses, which were adversely impacted during the

Covid-19 pandemic. “As on 02.12.2022, 37.68 lakh loans amounting to Rs.4,378 Crore have

been disbursed under the scheme.”

In Jammu & Kashmir, he said, 17.95 thousands loans have been disbursed under the

scheme as on 02.12.2022. “The Government of India is encouraging various projects

involving substantial investment and public expenditure on schemes like Prime Minister’s

Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural

Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen

Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban

Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM)etc. for employment generation,” he said, adding,

“Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was launched by the Government for facilitating

self-employment.”

Under PMMY, he said, collateral free loans upto Rs. 10 lakh, are extended to micro/small

business enterprises and to individuals to enable them to setup or expand their business

activities.

“Upto 25.11.2022, an amount of Rs 15.56 lakh crore was disbursed in 37.76 crore loan

accounts sanctioned under the scheme,” he said, adding, “In Jammu & Kashmir, an amount

of Rs. 4,209.69 crore was disbursed in 1.89 lakh loan accounts sanctioned during 2022-23

(till 25.11.2022) under the scheme.”

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes is being implemented by the Government

with an outlay of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore, for a period of 5 years starting from 2021-22 which

have potential for creating 60 lakh new jobs, he said. “All these initiatives are expected to

collectively generate employment in the medium to long term through multiplier-effects.”