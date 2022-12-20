Rajouri firing incident; SIT constituted for probe

By Northlines -

Rajouri:   and police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT)  to
probe recent incident of firing outside Alfa gate army camp in  Phalyana locality of Rajouri in
which two local men lost their lives  while a man from Uttrakhand got injured.
The Special Investigation  Team has been constituted by Deputy Inspector General of
Police,  Rajouri Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal and it will work under the  supervision of
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam.
The  SIT constituted for investigation of case comprises of Deputy SP HQrs  Rajouri
Chanchal Singh, Inspector Danish Maqbool Dar, PSI Jatinder  Sharma, Head Constables
Parvez Iqbal and Koushal Kumar. The SIT has been  tasked to investigate the case
through all necessary evidences and  proofs alongwith statements of witnesses.

