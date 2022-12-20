Rajouri firing incident; SIT constituted for probe

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to
probe recent incident of firing outside Alfa gate army camp in Phalyana locality of Rajouri in
which two local men lost their lives while a man from Uttrakhand got injured.
The Special Investigation Team has been constituted by Deputy Inspector General of
Police, Rajouri Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal and it will work under the supervision of
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam.
The SIT constituted for investigation of case comprises of Deputy SP HQrs Rajouri
Chanchal Singh, Inspector Danish Maqbool Dar, PSI Jatinder Sharma, Head Constables
Parvez Iqbal and Koushal Kumar. The SIT has been tasked to investigate the case
through all necessary evidences and proofs alongwith statements of witnesses.
