Traffic Halted On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Due To Shooting Stones

JAMMU, Jan 21: Authorities on Saturday suspended the traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in view of shooting stones at Panthyal, officials said.

“Traffic movement stopped from both ends on Jammu Srinagar NHW in view of road blocked at Panthyal due to continuous shooting stones,” said an official of Traffic Police.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway is the only major surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.