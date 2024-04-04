Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches ‘Urban Cruiser Taisor’

Jammu Tawi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), today launched the All-New Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, a dynamic addition to its robust and full range of versatile SUV line-up in India. Marking the company's re-entry into the A-SUV segment, the All-New Toyota URBAN CRUISER TAISOR is positioned to offer a sense of prestige derived from the modern styling, cutting-edge features and advance technologies, which also makes it a perfect choice for Indian customers. The new product further reinforces the company's commanding presence in the SUV category.Present at the event, Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Regional CEO at Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) said, “The Indian market has always been of paramount importance to us, both in terms of product offerings and introduction of advanced technologies. This emphasis was further underpinned by the recent creation of a new region where the Indian market plays an even more crucial role acting as the hub of the new “India, Middle East, East Asia & Oceania Region”. At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we believe that the company is strategically positioned to capitalize on its 25-years excellence legacy backed by an aspiration to establish new standards in the Indian automotive industry.Also speaking at the launch, Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director – Sales-Service-Used Car TKM & Lexus said, “Today marks a momentous occasion as we launch the All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR, an exceptional addition to our diverse vehicle lineup in the country.Over the years, our focus has been to deliver unparalleled customer delight by constantly adapting to evolving mobility requirements and lifestyle preferences. Inline, our efforts have also been to ensure that we enhance accessibility to our world-class products and benchmark value propositions thus energizing our mission of ‘Leave No One Behind'.

Commenting on the new launch, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISORcombinesapower packed performance, best in-class fuel efficiency and a striking exterior design offering a sense of pride associated with Toyota's SUV legacy. Its unique and stylish aerodynamic exterior design, combining form and function is aimed to enhance both visual appeal and performance. This new SUV also integrates advanced powertrain technology to ensure that the All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR delivers a seamless balance of performance and efficiency. Moreover, safety features with 6 airbags, Vehicle Stability Control with Hill Hold Assist & roll over mitigation in addition to other advanced features will ensure a safe driving experience. Modern tech features such as Head-Up Display, 360 View Camera, wireless charger and the (9”) HD Smartplay Cast infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity will fulfil customers aspiration for a seamless and convenient journey.”