Motorola launches ‘Mototrolaedge 50 pro’ in India

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: Motorola, India's best 5G smartphone brand, today hosted the global first launch in India for its new premium smartphone – the motorola edge 50 Pro, the latest addition to its edge franchise. This smartphone is a quintessence of intelligence meeting and is set to disrupt the premium smartphone segment. This smartphone features the 's 1st and only AI Powered Pro-Grade Camera with True colors and vast range of human skin tones validated by Pantone1 and also the World's 1st and only True Color Display on a smartphone, validated by Pantone. The motorola edge 50 Pro further boasts a beautifully crafted harmonious design and comes in the World's 1st Handmade design in Moonlight Pearl Finish, handcrafted in Italy at its back. Additionally, it also features a powerful Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 processor offering generative AI features and other disruptive features such as a blazing fast 125W TurboPower™ charging, 50W wireless charging, IP682 underwater protection and up to 12GB RAM with a 256GB Storage.Speaking on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said “We are thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated motorola edge 50 Pro, marking its global first launch in India. Motorola remains committed to meaningful innovation that extends beyond hardware advancements, as we strive to integrate AI with unique design elements. With the motorola edge 50 Pro, we are introducing native AI features – powered by moto AI along with the World's first Pantone validated display and camera to capture and view content exactly as consumers see it with their own eyes. These innovations are poised to set new industry benchmarks, inspiring creativity and empowering users to unleash their full potential like never before. Aligned with our mission to democratize technology by offering exceptional features at competitive prices, we're eager to continue redefining the smartphone experience.”The massive 4500mAh battery comfortably provides power for days and fuels up quickly with a blazing-fast 125W TurboPower™ charging, the fastest TurboPower™ charging ever. The device also features TurboPower™ 50W wireless charging, the highest in its segment, which eliminates the hassle of cords and cables. Furthermore, the motorola edge 50 Pro also supports 10W wireless power sharing to the ecosystem.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches ‘Urban Cruiser Taisor’
Hisense launches‘CoolingExpert Pro AC’
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

