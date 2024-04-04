Search
Hisense launches'CoolingExpert Pro AC'

New Delhi: Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, strengthens its air conditioner product portfolio with the announcement of the launch of CoolingExpert PRO AC, bringing advanced to redefine home cooling solutions for Indian households. The CoolingExpert PRO AC offers swift and efficient cooling through the Quick Chill Turbo Mode, featuring high fan speed. With the 4-in-1 Convertible Mode, users can precisely modulate cooling efficiency to suit their needs. The Intelligent Inverter utilizes Variable Tonnage Technology for faster cooling and increased energy savings. Priced at an attractive INR 27,990/-, the CoolingExpert PRO AC will be available on leading ecommerce platforms. Hisense is also providing a robust warranty for the CoolingExpert PRO series of ACs: 1 year comprehensive warranty, 5 years PCB warranty and 10 year compressor warranty for ultimate peace of mind.

In a stride towards revolutionizing home cooling solutions, Hisense unveils the CoolingExpert PRO AC, a testament to the company's commitment to combining technology with unparalleled user-centric design. The CoolingExpert PRO stands as the embodiment of this visionary approach, presenting an array of features meticulously crafted to elevate the cooling experience. From the Quick Chill Turbo Mode, harnessing an intelligent compressor for swift and effective cooling with high fan speed, to the 4-in-1 Convertible Mode allowing precise modulation of cooling efficiency, and the Intelligent Inverter employing Variable Tonnage Technology for faster cooling and increased savings – each feature is intricately designed to cater to diverse needs. Furthermore, the AC boasts Anti-corrosion technology with an Extra Enhanced hairpin coating and Blue Fins in the Indoor Unit for longevity, Intelligent Modes for seamless customization, Sleep Mode for optimal rest, and a Wide Voltage Range ensuring stabilizer-free operations. Priced at an enticing INR 27,990/- for 1 Ton 3 Star, INR 29,990/- for 1.5 Ton 3 Star, INR 35,990/- for 1.5 Ton 5 Star and INR 39,990/- for 2 Ton 3 Star, the CoolingExpert PRO is not just a cooling device but a testament to Hisense's commitment to an elevated, futuristic, and holistic cooling experience.

Steven Li, Managing Director of Hisense India, remarked, “At Hisense, our vision for India has always been to enrich the lives of our consumers through technology. With the launch of CoolingExpert PRO, we are taking a significant step towards providing not just cooling but an immersive experience that aligns with the evolving needs of our customers. This product reflects our long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability, and above all, customer satisfaction.”

