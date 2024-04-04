Baramulla Police Seize Rs. 20 Lakh Property of Notorious Drug Trafficker

Baramulla, Apr 4: In its ongoing efforts to crackdown on drug trafficking in the region, the Baramulla Police have taken possession of valuable properties belonging to a repeat drug offender. According to reports, notorious drug trafficker Farooq Ahmad Mir had amassed over an acre of land and a residential home worth approximately Rs. 20 lakhs through his involvement in illegal narcotic sales.

The property seizure was conducted under Sections 68-E and 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act of 1985. Mir was previously arrested and charged in at least three drug cases registered with the Tangmarg and Kunzer police stations over the past few years. An investigation revealed that the attached assets were primarily acquired using profits from his drug distribution activities.

By reclaiming such ill-gotten gains, the local law enforcement aims to deprive drug kingpins of their financial assets and deter others from pursuing such harmful criminal enterprises. Neighborhood residents have praised the police department's commitment to safeguarding community well-being by targeting the source of the drug scourge.

This latest victory builds on prior success, with Baramulla police having previously recovered over Rs. 60 lakhs of confiscated belongings tied to prosecuted narcotics traffickers in the district. The ongoing clampdown highlights the police force's resolve to curb the spread of dangerous and illegal substances ravaging the region.