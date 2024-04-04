Search
IndiaNation paid price for BJP's compulsion to get 'Chanda' at all costs:...
India

Nation paid price for BJP’s compulsion to get ‘Chanda’ at all costs: Congress

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 4:  The Congress on Thursday alleged that the BJP's compulsion to get donations at all costs saw it go ahead with the electoral bonds scheme without heeding RBI's astute advice, as it claimed that over Rs 430 crore was donated to the ruling party by 33 companies that had negative or near zero profit.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a report by The Hindu on X which said that 33 loss-making firms donated electoral bonds worth Rs 582 crore with 75 per cent going to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“There are four primary channels of corruption in the Electoral Bond Scam, and with each passing day, more examples emerge to confirm the shocking reality of the corruption which has engulfed this country through Narendra Modi's encouragement,” Ramesh alleged.

“An update on the latest revelations on the ‘Farzi Companies' who have been donating chanda to the BJP Chanda Do, Dhandha Lo; Theka Lo, Rishvat Do; Hafta Vasuli; Farzi Companies,” he said in a post on X.

Ramesh claimed that Rs 434.2 crore was donated to the BJP by 33 companies that had negative or near zero profit after tax in aggregate over seven years (2016-17 to 2022-23).

“The aggregate net losses of these 33 companies were over Rs 1 lakh crore. 16 out of these 33 companies paid zero or negative direct taxes in aggregate,” he said.

Most of these 33 companies are likely shell companies built for the purpose of money laundering, Ramesh said.

He also claimed that Rs 601 crore was donated to the BJP by six companies that had positive net profits in aggregate from 2016-17 to 2022-23, but whose electoral bond donations exceeded their aggregate net profit significantly.

These companies were likely acting as fronts for other companies, he alleged.

“When the Electoral Bonds Scheme was first floated by the Modi Sarkar, the RBI raised concerns regarding the high possibility of it being used for money laundering. The BJP's compulsion to get chanda at all costs saw it go ahead with this scheme without heeding this astute advice. The nation has paid the price!” Ramesh said.

Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of (SBI), which was the authorised seller of electoral bonds, shared the data with the poll panel on March 12.

The SBI said a total of 22,217 electoral bonds of varying denominations were purchased by donors between April 1, 2019, and February 15 this year, out of which 22,030 were redeemed by political parties.

 

Previous article
Congress to release manifesto for Lok Sabha polls today
Next article
Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches ‘Urban Cruiser Taisor’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Hisense launches‘CoolingExpert Pro AC’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics...

Congress to release manifesto for Lok Sabha polls today

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 4: Top Congress leaders will release...

6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against ‘injustice, dictatorship’: Sanjay Singh

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 4: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay...

Vistara cancels flights on Thu; efforts continue to address pilots’ issues

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 4: Vistara continued to cancel flights on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Baramulla Police Seize Rs. 20 Lakh Property of Notorious Drug Trafficker

Hisense launches‘CoolingExpert Pro AC’

Motorola launches ‘Mototrolaedge 50 pro’ in India