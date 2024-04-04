Search
Congress to release manifesto for Lok Sabha polls today

New Delhi, Apr 4: Top Congress leaders will release the party's manifesto for the on Friday with its focus on the five ‘pillars of justice'.

The manifesto would be released by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

A day after the launch of the manifesto, Kharge and the Gandhis will address public rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad where they will also highlight the key elements of the manifesto.

In its manifesto, the Congress will lay emphasis on ‘Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including ‘Yuva Nyay', ‘Naari Nyay', ‘Kisaan Nyay', ‘Shramik Nyay' and ‘Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

For the first time, the Congress will also promise the youths the ‘right to employment' as part of its poll manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is mulling to propose stringent punishment for those responsible for paper leaks in examinations.

The focus on youths comes as part of Congress' bid to woo them ahead of the elections.

In the manifesto, the party will also propose a stringent law and punishment against those responsible for paper leaks in the country and will suggest measures to bring transparency in government recruitment, sources said.

The party manifesto would also focus on a legal guarantee to a minimum support price and caste-based census in the country. It is also likely to give thrust on welfare measures like providing financial assistance to marginalised sections of the society and ensuring that they get justice and be part of the state welfare measures.

 

 

