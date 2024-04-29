back to top
Search
TechnologyThis 10-Year Old Bluetooth Keyboard Remains a Worthy Companion for Multiple Devices
Technology

This 10-Year Old Bluetooth Keyboard Remains a Worthy Companion for Multiple Devices

By: Northlines

Date:

The Logitech K480 Bluetooth keyboard has been around since 2014, but remains a popular choice thanks to its versatile design and long-lasting performance. While evolves rapidly, this keyboard continues to impress users with its reliable connectivity, comfortable typing experience, and affordable price point.

Launched over a decade ago, the K480 stood out from other keyboards on the market with its unique square shape and built-in cradle. Made from durable plastic, it has a solid feel despite its bulky size. The integrated tray allows users to view multiple devices at once, whether a tablet in landscape mode or a phone and tablet together. Its six-row keyboard layout provides a standard typing experience across devices too.

Where this keyboard really shines is its versatility. Using the dial on the top left, users can seamlessly switch between up to three paired devices. This makes light work of moving between tasks on a laptop, tablet, and phone without missing a beat. Connectivity to Android, iOS and Windows devices is simple to set up, and the keyboard works instantly once paired without any additional software.

After continuous daily use for many years, typing on the K480 still feels great. Keys have a tactile click and generous travel for a comfortable experience. Its two AAA batteries can power the keyboard for over a year on a single set too. While device sizes have changed, the overall functionality holds up excellently a decade later.

Where the K480 truly offers best value now is its highly affordable price point. Originally retailing for around 3000 INR, it's widely available for half that cost or even less online and in stores. For the connectivity, versatility and reliable performance it provides, it remains an outstanding keyboard investment even at its original launch price.

While a few small updates would be welcome, the Logitech K480 Bluetooth keyboard continues to impress as a versatile companion for multiple devices. Its enduring design and build quality have stood the test of time, cementing its place as a tech favorite even after 10 years. For seamless switching and comfortable typing across devices, it remains a -friendly solution that delivers excellent long-term value.

Previous article
Apple Schedules ‘Let Loose’ Event to Revive iPad Sales with Hardware Refresh
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Apple Schedules ‘Let Loose’ Event to Revive iPad Sales with Hardware Refresh

Northlines Northlines -
Apple Set to Revamp iPads with 'Let Loose' Event...

Samsung Galaxy S23 & S23 FE Receive Steep Price Cuts on Major Shopping Site

Northlines Northlines -
In a move that will delight tech enthusiasts, two...

Apple removes AI powered apps for generating intimate images without consent

Northlines Northlines -
Tech giant Apple recently took action against applications on...

HP Envy Move Desktop Computer Review – A Portable All-in-One With a Built-In Handle

Northlines Northlines -
A desktop computer is traditionally meant to stay in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Apple Schedules ‘Let Loose’ Event to Revive iPad Sales with Hardware...

India defeat England to inch closer to Thomas Cup quarterfinals qualification

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse