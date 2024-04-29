Apple Schedules ‘Let Loose’ Event to Revive iPad Sales with Hardware Refresh

Apple Set to Revamp iPads with ‘Let Loose' Event Next Week

May 7th is shaping up to be a big day for Apple and iPad fans everywhere. The tech giant has scheduled a special “Let Loose” event where they are expected to overhaul their iPad lineup and address declining sales.

With iPad sales flat industry wide, Apple acknowledges they need to simplify their offerings and reignite excitement around the tablets. Their lineup has become convoluted over the years with too many options at different sizes and price points. At the same time, the market has shown lackluster demand for tablet upgrades.

All eyes will be on new iPad Pro and iPad Air models at the event. Leaks suggest iPad Pro will receive a major refresh with gorgeous OLED screens, speedy M-series chips, and an updated accessory ecosystem. The iPad Air is also due for a makeover to two screen sizes to mirror the MacBook lineup. Both will aim to deliver an immersive experience for creative work and entertainment.

Apple also knows the software needs work. While iPadOS has improved multitasking, it still feels too similar to iOS and restricted compared to macOS. New hardware alone may not be enough – iPad needs apps and features that take advantage of its power. Only then will users feel enticed to upgrade regularly.

With streamlined options and powerful new devices on the horizon, Apple hopes to simplify iPad shopping and make the line attractive again. Their “Let Loose” event looks to reenergize a stagnant market and get sales moving upwards once more.