The surprising composer behind AR Rahman’s iconic Oscar-winning song Jai Ho

A conversation with a renowned filmmaker has revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes story about the creation of AR Rahman's Oscar-winning song “Jai Ho” from the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. According to Ram Gopal Varma, the melody for this world-famous track was originally composed by singer Sukhwinder Singh.

The song “Jai Ho” was first intended for another 2008 film called Yuvvraaj, directed by Subhash Ghai. However, the track did not seem to fit the film's overall sound. Rahman then utilized the composition for Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire instead. But an untold part of the story is that Rahman was in London at the time and needed help delivering the album to Ghai on time.

It was then that Rahman asked his collaborator Sukhwinder Singh to compose the tune of “Jai Ho” while he was away. When Ghai discovered this fact, he confronted Rahman since he was paying the composer yet someone else had created the melody. Rahman's response highlighted that the payment was for his endorsement and vision, not every musical element. In the end, “Jai Ho” went on to receive widespread acclaim, winning the Oscar and Grammy for Rahman.

The connection between Rahman and Singh runs deep. Singh has lent his voice to numerous Rahman compositions over the years, featured on iconic songs from films like Lagaan, Rang De Basanti and more. This reveal sheds new light on the origins of one of Rahman's most successful global hits. While credit rightfully goes to the Oscar-winning artist, the behind-the-scenes contributions of others also deserve recognition.