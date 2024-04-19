back to top
Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in cream Gucci separates

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the renowned actress, recently shared pictures from a photoshoot where she was seen donning a sophisticated outfit from luxury brand Gucci. The coordinated cream-colored blazer and mini skirt set delivered modern elegance and would make for an eye-catching party option.

In the pictures posted on her Instagram account, Samantha wears the minimal yet impactful separates from Gucci's Design Director Sabato De Sarno's latest collection. The blazer features a collared neckline, front button closure and padded shoulders for a fitted yet comfortable silhouette. Styled with the matching high-waisted pencil skirt offering figure-hugging comfort, the timeless cream outfit lets your style shine through.

Accessorizing with statement jewellery enhances the polished look. Samantha pairs the ensemble with Bulgari accessories including a watch, rings and hoop earrings. Her glam is completed with smoky eye makeup, rosy lips and tousled locks parted at the side. Through her sartorial choices, Samantha proves simple, well-fitted separates can command attention on their own.

The versatile cream blazer and skirt set would transition seamlessly from day to night. While the actress wears it for a photoshoot, readers can take inspiration and style it differently as well – like teaming the blazer with thigh-high boots and a trench for a fall-appropriate ensemble. Samantha's Gucci moment is worth noting for putting together an elegant yet eye-catching look with just the right accouterments.

