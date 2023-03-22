Terrorism Conspiracy Case: NIA charge sheets another OGW in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed the first supplementary Chargesheet against one Over Ground Worker (OGW) of terrorist organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in J&K terrorism Conspiracy Case.

In a statement issued, the case pertains to the conspiracy hatched by the terrorist organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Toida (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammaed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), along with their frontal organisations, such as TRF, PAFF etc and their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) operating in Jammu and Kashmir to undertake violent militant action in Kashmir valley and in other major cities of India, including Delhi.

“Investigations in the case had earlier established the connections of ‘Commanders’ of these proscribed organisations based in Pakistan with their operatives in Kashmir valley to recruit and train the youth in handling of arms and explosives. They had floated a lot of propaganda material in cyberspace to talent-spot and recruit these individuals who then function as Sleeper cells and cause terrorist incidents, including targeted killings, acting in small groups or lone wolf actors,” he said. “Twenty Six persons have been earlier charge-sheeted in the case, which include Pakistan based ‘listed individual terrorists’ Bashir Ahmed Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam and Imitiyaz Kundoo alias Fayaz Sopore. NIA has also attached the property of Bashir Ahmed Peer on 4th March, 2023 under Section 51A of the UA (P)Act,” the NIA spokesman said.

He said during further investigations, NIA identified and arrested accused Md. Rafi Najar s/o Md.Abdullah Najar r/o Sopore, a close associate of designated terrorist Imityaz Kundoo alias Fayaz Sopore. “He is a dealer in handicrafts and was based out of Pokhra, Nepal. He was found to be channelizing funds for proscribed terrorist organisations in the garb of legitimate trade of Kashmiri handicrafts,” the spokesman said, adding that “The profits accrued from the sale of the handicrafts were then sent to Kashmir valley through Hawala channels and distributed amongst the terrorists operating in the Valley through another chargesheeted over ground worker.”

The NIA spokesman said that the Chargesheet has been filed against Md. Rafi Najar on 20.03.2023 under various sections of IPC and UA (P) Act.